Admirals Bring Back Stead, Caron and Fleurent to IR

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced several transactions on Friday morning ahead of their game this evening against the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Admirals have signed goaltender Kristian Stead to a standard player contract. Stead, 27, was released by Norfolk just one week ago after Manitoba assigned goaltender Oskari Salminen to the Admirals.

Stead has gone 4-2 in net with Norfolk with a 1.91 goals-against average. He has served two games of his five-game suspension which stemmed from an incident on February 4 against Toledo.

In corresponding moves, forwards Thomas Caron (upper body) and Brady Fleurent (finger) have been placed on injured reserve. Forward Sean Montgomery has been activated from the injured reserve.

