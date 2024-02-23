Series Preview: February 23 & 24 vs. Trois-Rivières

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their five-game road trip with a doubleheader divisional battle as they take on the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday and Saturday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Newfoundland took three of a possible six points down in Reading this past week concluding with a crucial 4-3 win in the series finale on Wednesday night.

Although the chasing pack all have games in hand, the Growlers have retained third place in the North Division thanks to their 23-20-7-2 record and sit five points clear of the team currently below them, the Worcester Railers.

Trois-Rivières, whom Newfoundland hasn't seen since the turn of the year, have struggled to find any consistency of late, winning just two of their last ten contests to bring their record to 19-24-3-2.

As a result, the Lions now sit in the 7th and last spot in the North, desperate to try and turn around a season which started so positively.

Despite a 12-point lead in the standings, the Growlers are in tough this weekend against a Lions side they've yet to beat in regulation this season in their five prior meetings.

A rivalry which always delivers regardless of how these two stack up on paper, expect a spirited pair of games this weekend in La belle province.

Puck drops is set for 8:30pm on Friday night and 4:30 pm on Saturday evening. Growlers fans can watch both games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Tate Singleton (F): Goals in three straight games and seven in his last eight contests, Singleton now sits second on the Growlers in goals scored and is also tied for 1st in the ECHL in that category among rookie skaters.

TR - Jakov Novak (F): With ten multi-point games this season under his belt as well as a hat-trick against the Growlers back in December, Novak is one of the major threats for Newfoundland across these two games.

