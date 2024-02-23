Gladiators Blanked 3-0 in Savannah
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (17-33-2-1) had a strong performance in goal from Gustavs Davis Grigals, however it was Jesper Vikman of the Savannah Ghost Pirates (19-28-4-1) stopping all 26 shots he faced as the Ghost Pirates shutout the Gladiators 3-0 Friday night at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
First Star: Jesper Vikman (SAV) - 26 saves, shutout victory
Second Star: Kyle Jeffers (SAV) - 1 goal
Third Star: Brent Pedersen (SAV) - 1 goal, 1 assist
The Ghost Pirates opened the scoring courtesy of Bear Hughes just past the midway point of the first period to lead 1-0 (12:06).
With time running out in the first period, Kyle Jeffers scored on a breakaway to give Savannah a 2-0 lead (19:59).
Both teams exchanged opportunities in the second period, however both goaltenders stood tall, not wanting to give up a goal in the middle frame.
Savannah extended their lead to 3-0 early in the third period as Brent Pedersen scored his 13th of the season (5:56).
Jesper Vikman stopped all 26 shots he faced in the shutout win over Atlanta, meanwhile Gustavs Davis Grigals made 36 saves in the loss for the Gladiators.
Check out the highlights below.
