Road Trip Continues Tonight vs. Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game road trip tonight at 6 p.m. with a trip to Indiana to take on the Fuel.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Fuel. All-time, Wichita is 8-6-1 against Indy and 3-2-0 on the road against the Fuel. Tonight is the first of a back-to-back between the two teams.

The Thunder are coming off a 5-4 win on Wednesday night in Iowa. Indy knocked off the Heartlanders last Saturday night, 5-2.

Wichita moved into sixth place in the Mountain Division with 41 points. Indy is tied for second in the Central Division with 60 points. The Thunder improved to 6-0-2 against the Central after Wednesday's victory.

Jay Dickman recorded three points on Wednesday night against Iowa, tallying two goals and an assist. He has points in four-straight games (3g, 6a). The veteran forward is tied for first in the ECHL with 12 power play goals.

Kobe Walker scored his second pro goal on Wednesday night in the third period. He recorded his first as a pro on Sunday, giving him markers in back-to-back games. The RIT product played for former Thunder forward Travis Clayton during his junior career.

Michal Stinil tallied two goals on Wednesday night. He is tied for the team-lead with 21. Stinil has seven multi-goal outings, four goals in his last three games and points in three-straight (4g, 1a). He led the Thunder with 31 goals last season and 79 points.

Bradley Marek earned an assist last night, giving him points in three-straight. He has 16 points (7g, 9a) in 15 games this year. The Ferris State product was loaned to the Thunder from San Jose last week.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 15-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-23-5.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts has five helpers in his last four games...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Lleyton Moore is tied for second among rookies with 11 power play assists...Shane Kuzmeski has four points in his last five games...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 8-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 9-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-2-3 when leading after two...

FUEL NOTES - Cameron Hillis was loaned to Hartford...Mitchell Weeks and Kale Howarth were loaned from Rockford to Indy...Zach Driscoll is tied for second in shootout wins (2)...Chris Cameron is second among blueliners with seven majors and was also loaned to Hartford...

