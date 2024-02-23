ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 23, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Nolan Burke, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Evan Boucher, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Griffen Fox, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from Injured Reserve
Idaho:
Add Lynden McCallum, F activated from Injured Reserve
Indy:
Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve
Iowa:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Christopher Brown, F placed on reserve
Delete Dominick Mersch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)
Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Maine:
Add Tyler Vanuden, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ethan Ritchie, D recalled by Providence
Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kristian Stead, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Reading:
Add Jake Smith, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve
Add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Austin Magera, F loaned to Syracuse
Toledo:
Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Laval
Add Nolan Yaremko, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Xavier Filion, F placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Utah:
Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Wheeling:
Add Troy Williams, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tom Comunale, G added as EBUG
Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Tyler Jette, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve
Delete Michal Stinil, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve
