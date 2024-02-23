ECHL Transactions - February 23

February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 23, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Nolan Burke, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Evan Boucher, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Griffen Fox, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from Injured Reserve

Idaho:

Add Lynden McCallum, F activated from Injured Reserve

Indy:

Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve

Iowa:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Christopher Brown, F placed on reserve

Delete Dominick Mersch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)

Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Maine:

Add Tyler Vanuden, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ethan Ritchie, D recalled by Providence

Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kristian Stead, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Reading:

Add Jake Smith, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Austin Magera, F loaned to Syracuse

Toledo:

Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Laval

Add Nolan Yaremko, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Xavier Filion, F placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Utah:

Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Wheeling:

Add Troy Williams, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tom Comunale, G added as EBUG

Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Tyler Jette, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve

Delete Michal Stinil, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.