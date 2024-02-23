Boudon's Hat Trick Keys 5-3 Win

Cincinnati, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Louis Boudon registered his first professional hat trick and the Heartlanders burned the Cincinnati Cyclones, 5-3, Friday at Heritage Bank Center. Boudon scored three straight goals after Iowa fell behind 1-0 early. He completed the hat trick with a power-play marker at 15:25 of the second. Boudon also had ten shots on goal, a personal best.

After allowing a goal on the game's first shift, the Heartlanders responded five minutes later to tie the game. While at 4-on-4, Casey Dornbach deked around a defender to the left slot and crafted a perfectly-timed pass to Boudon. His goal on the one-timed slap shot evened the score on Iowa's fifth shot at 5:54.

Iowa scored three times in the second to take a 4-3 lead into the second intermission. Boudon scored the first two and Yuki Miura (GWG) scored to make it 4-1 with four minutes to go in the middle frame, jamming home a shot off Olof Lindbom's pads (loss, 19 saves, 4 goals allowed). Rylan Parenteau replaced Lindbom after the fourth goal and stopped 12 shots in relief.

Cincinnati struck twice in the next minute to pull within one.

Anthony Firriolo (1g, 1a) provided crucial insurance halfway through the third, slapping home a feed from Dornbach at the left slot.

Iowa out shot Cincinnati, 36-21.

Drew DeRidder made 18 saves for his eighth victory of the season.

Box Score

The Heartlanders' road trip continues on Sat., Feb. 24 at 6:35 p.m. against the Cyclones. Next week, Iowa visits Indy Fri., Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. and Toledo Sat., Mar. 2 (6:15 p.m.) and Sun., Mar. 3 (4:15 p.m.).

Iowa's seven-game road trip concludes with a set at Wichita on Fri., Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. and Sat., Mar. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home to take on the Wheeling Nailers March 13-16 for three games at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Wheeling on Wed., Mar. 13 at 6:35 p.m. and Fri., Mar. 15 at 6:35 p.m. March 16th is St. Hat Trick's Day, featuring a Heartlanders Mascot Dash Bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, theme jerseys available for auction and a special appearance by the Kelly Cup, the ECHL's championship trophy.

On Fri., Mar. 22 at 6:35 p.m., the Heartlanders oppose the Wichita Thunder in the 100th home game in team history, featuring $5 youth tickets (online only, with purchase of adult ticket).

Sat., Mar. 23 at 6:05 p.m. is Heartland Heroes Night against Wichita, honoring the frontline workers that selflessly serve eastern Iowa.

On Sun., Mar. 24 at 2:05 p.m., Iowa wraps up the weekend against Wichita with Faith and Family Day, a team photo giveaway, and the final postgame skate of the season.

