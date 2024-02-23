Chicoine, Ritchie to AHL

PORTLAND, ME - Two Maine Mariners defensemen were called up to the American Hockey League on Friday. Gabriel Chicoine was loaned to the Calgary Wranglers, while Ethan Ritchie was recalled to the Providence Bruins.

Chicoine earns his first AHL call-up in his second full professional season. It's been a breakout campaign for the 27-year-old blue liner, ranking second among all ECHL defensemen in points, with 42 in 47 games. He's second on the Mariners in points, leading the team with 31 assists. He also ranks third on the squad in goals, with 11.

A native of St-Dominique, QC, Chicoine first joined the Mariners out of Bowling Green State University in the spring of 2022 and has re-signed in Maine for each of the last two seasons. He was the top-scoring defenseman on the team last season and has already blown past that career high of 34 points.

Ethan Ritchie earns his second call-up to the Providence Bruins. He had a three-game stint in late December, which included his first AHL goal on December 30th at Springfield. With the Mariners, Ritchie had played in 43 games, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. The 21-year-old from Oakville, ON is in his rookie season after signing with Providence out of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Mariners are currently on a six-game road trip, visiting the Toledo Walleye this Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 PM. The games can be seen and heard on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr and FloHockey, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 PM. The Mariners return home for a 10:30 AM "School Day" game on Tuesday, March 5th vs. Worcester. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

