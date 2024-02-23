Thunder Signs Lakehead Defenseman Tyler Jette
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Tyler Jette.
Jette, 25, turns pro after playing the last four seasons at Lakehead University. A native of Farmington, Minnesota, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner collected 28 points (5g, 23a) in 87 career games with the Thunderwolves. Jette also tallied two helpers in nine playoff games before Lakehead was knocked out of the playoffs last Friday by the University of Windsor.
Prior to heading to school, Jette played two seasons with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Sherwood Park Crusaders. In 2018-19, he was named team captain and had a career-best 27 points (5g, 22a) in 45 games.
During his high school career. Jette was named as a finalist for the "Mr. Hockey" Award following the 2015-16 season, given to the most outstanding player in Minnesota State High School Hockey.
The Thunder continues their four-game road trip tonight at 6 p.m. against the Indy Fuel.
