Thunder Signs Lakehead Defenseman Tyler Jette

February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Tyler Jette.

Jette, 25, turns pro after playing the last four seasons at Lakehead University. A native of Farmington, Minnesota, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner collected 28 points (5g, 23a) in 87 career games with the Thunderwolves. Jette also tallied two helpers in nine playoff games before Lakehead was knocked out of the playoffs last Friday by the University of Windsor.

Prior to heading to school, Jette played two seasons with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Sherwood Park Crusaders. In 2018-19, he was named team captain and had a career-best 27 points (5g, 22a) in 45 games.

During his high school career. Jette was named as a finalist for the "Mr. Hockey" Award following the 2015-16 season, given to the most outstanding player in Minnesota State High School Hockey.

The Thunder continues their four-game road trip tonight at 6 p.m. against the Indy Fuel.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.