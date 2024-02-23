Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions

February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers were blanked 4-0 by the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Trois-Rivières got goals from four different skaters while Lions netminder Strauss Mann stopped all 29 shots he faced.

Three Stars:

1. TR - S. Mann

2. TR - T. M. Tourigny

3. TR - J. Parker-Jones

