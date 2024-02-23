Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers were blanked 4-0 by the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.
Trois-Rivières got goals from four different skaters while Lions netminder Strauss Mann stopped all 29 shots he faced.
Three Stars:
1. TR - S. Mann
2. TR - T. M. Tourigny
3. TR - J. Parker-Jones
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2024
- The Mayor and his Panel Shore Mariners in 5-3 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Storm Back for Point, Fall in Overtime to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Battle Hard But Fall to Florida 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Boudon's Hat Trick Keys 5-3 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fedorek Nets Game-Winner In Friday Contest Against Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers Win the Fight, But Komets Win the Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Hold off Mariners' Comeback - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Empties Fuel; Win Streak to Four - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Fall to Wichita Thunder on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Harper, Hirano Shine In 4-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Austin Magera Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Signs Lakehead Defenseman Tyler Jette - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Joshua Karlsson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Road Trip Continues Tonight vs. Fuel - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Series Opener in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Sign Tyler Vanuden - Maine Mariners
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Celebrate "Military Appreciation Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Series Preview: February 23 & 24 vs. Trois-Rivières - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Well-Deserved Honour for a Local Legend - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Voyer's Back, and Not a Moment Too Soon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Chicoine, Ritchie to AHL - Maine Mariners
- ECHL-Leading Mavericks Host Three Games in Three Days at Cable Dahmer Arena Starting Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Bring Back Stead, Caron and Fleurent to IR - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Open Two-Game Series Clash with Thunder in Glens Falls, NY - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions
- Series Preview: February 23 & 24 vs. Trois-Rivières
- Growlers Hold off Royals 5-3
- Growlers Fall 2-1 to Royals
- Growlers Take Point in 4-3 So Loss to Royals