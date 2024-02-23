Thunder Empties Fuel; Win Streak to Four
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (- Wichita continued its four-game road trip on Friday night, knocking off Indy, 4-1, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Jay Dickman, Kobe Walker, Mitchell Russell and Brayden Watts provided the offense. Beck Warm was outstanding, stopping 42 shots.
Wichita opened the scoring with two goals in 26 seconds to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Dickman redirected a shot from Lleyton Moore at 10:07 to make it 1-0.
Walker increased the lead at 10:33. Nolan Kneen had his shot blocked in the slot. The Indy defenseman couldn't find the puck that was in his skates. Walker came skating through and hammered a shot past Zach Driscoll to make it 2-0.
After a scoreless second, the Fuel cut the lead to 2-1 at 3:06. Kale Howarth fired a shot off the glove of Warm. Bulmer got to a rebound and scored his seventh of the year.
At 8:16, Russell took a pass from Walker in the high slot, outwaited Driscoll across the front of the net and put in a backhand to make it 3-1.
Indy pulled Driscoll with 1:45 left in the contest. Wichita won the ensuing faceoff and Watts found an empty net at 18:23 to seal the deal.
Wichita and Indy combined to go 0-for-8 on the power play.
The Thunder have won four in a row, which is a season-high and snapped the Fuel's seven-game winning streak.
Dickman has two or more points in four-straight contests and goals in three-straight. He also extended his point-streak to five (4g, 7a). Walker has goals in three-straight and tallied his first two-point game of his career. Moore has three assists in his last two games. Warm has won back-to-back starts.
Wichita remains in the Hoosier State tomorrow night at 6 p.m. to face the Fuel.
