Austin Magera Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Austin Magera has signed a professional tryout contract with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Magera, 25, has skated in 52 games for Stingrays this season and leads the team in points with 54 (21 goals, 33 assists). He has the fourth most points in the ECHL and leads all rookies in goals and points. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward posted 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 18 contests with the Stingrays.
Before his professional career, the Suwanee, GA native played five seasons of college hockey for Sacred Heart University, recording 116 points (47 goals, 69 assists) in 154 NCAA games.
The Stingrays continue their 2023-24 campaign in Norfolk with a matchup against the Admirals tonight. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.
