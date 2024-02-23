Harper, Hirano Shine In 4-1 Win Over Royals

GLENS FALLS - Shane Harper and Yushiroh Hirano each had three points as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals on Friday night, 4-1, in front of another sellout crowd at Cool Insuring Arena of over 5,000. The sellout was Adirondack's ninth of the year and second in a row.

Just one second after the Thunder killed off an early penalty, Reading's Mason Millman sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of Jeremy Brodeur and into the net from the left point. The goal was Millman's fourth of the year from Devon Paliani just 2:35 into the game for the 1-0 lead. The Thunder trailed 1-0 after one period and held a 13-10 shot advantage.

Ryan Smith tied the game at one early in the second period as he deflected in a hard pass from Shane Harper while crashing the net. The goal was Smith's 21st of the year from Harper and Yushiroh Hirano at 4:09 of the second period to tie the game 1-1.

Less than three minutes later, Travis Broughman set up Yushiroh Hirano for his 12th goal of the season to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Broughman was denied by goaltender Anson Thornton but got his own rebound and set up Hirano for the goal. Assists were given to Broughman and Shane Harper at 6:59 of the second.

Adirondack took a 3-1 lead as Reading put the puck into their own net. Brendan Less was the last to touch the puck as the defender slid into the net and dragged the puck with him at 10:50 of the middle period. The goal was Less' second of the season with helpers from Timur Ibragimov and Mike Gillespie and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the third.

Tristan Ashbrook cashed in on a power play in the third period to give the Thunder a three-goal lead. Ashbrook took the puck and fired it off the post and into the net at 11:51 of the third for his 17th of the year. Shane Harper and Yushiroh Hirano were awarded the assists and the score held up as the final.

Jeremy Brodeur stopped 24 of 25 shots in the win.

The Thunder return home tomorrow against the Reading Royals for Hall of Fame Night and $4 Bud Light. The Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame will induct the 1985-86 Adirondack Red Wings, Jamie Pushor (Adirondack Red Wings Alumni, 1993-96) and the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association Pioneers in a special 5:30 p.m. ceremony in Heritage Hall. Fans are encouraged to wear their vintage Adirondack hockey jerseys!

