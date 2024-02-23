Oilers Storm Back for Point, Fall in Overtime to Steelheads
February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, scored two unanswered in the third period before falling 4-3 in overtime to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at the BOK Center.
Parker AuCoin scored his first professional goal on the first shot of the game, beating Julian Junca in stride 1:27 into the action. Eddie Matsushima knotted the game 1-1 with his third goal in as many games 15 seconds before the half-way point of the frame. Jordan Kawaguchi scored his first of the season against the Oilers in his first game in the series since returning from injury with 3:07 remaining in the opening period, giving the Steelheads a 2-1 lead.
Nick Canade tapped home a back-door feed from Demetrios Koumointzis 6:55 into the second period, marking the only tally of the second period, putting Idaho up 3-1 heading into the third period.
Davis 'T-Bone' Codd pulled the Oilers within one, potting a power-play, rebound goal 2:40 into the third period. Kishaun Gervais forced the bonus frame, finishing a feed from Anthony Costantini beyond Jake Kielly with 4:04 remaining in regulation.
Will Merchant earned Idaho the extra point with an overtime game-winning goal 3:30 into the extra frame.
The Oilers and Steelheads battle again tomorrow, Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. The second-annual Bedlam on Ice takes place at 4 p.m. and tickets are good for both games on the day.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2024
- Gladiators Blanked 3-0 in Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Dylan Fitze Scores 3 Goals in Utah's 7-4 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Millman Scores Lone Goal, Royals Struck Down by Thunder in Series Opener, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out 3-0 In Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Trevor Zins Scores In Overtime As Steelheads Fight Off Late Oilers' Push - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Record First Victory in February - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- The Mayor and his Panel Shore Mariners in 5-3 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Storm Back for Point, Fall in Overtime to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Battle Hard But Fall to Florida 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Boudon's Hat Trick Keys 5-3 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fedorek Nets Game-Winner In Friday Contest Against Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers Win the Fight, But Komets Win the Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Hold off Mariners' Comeback - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Empties Fuel; Win Streak to Four - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Fall to Wichita Thunder on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Harper, Hirano Shine In 4-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Austin Magera Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Signs Lakehead Defenseman Tyler Jette - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Joshua Karlsson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Road Trip Continues Tonight vs. Fuel - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Series Opener in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Sign Tyler Vanuden - Maine Mariners
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Celebrate "Military Appreciation Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Series Preview: February 23 & 24 vs. Trois-Rivières - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Well-Deserved Honour for a Local Legend - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Voyer's Back, and Not a Moment Too Soon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Chicoine, Ritchie to AHL - Maine Mariners
- ECHL-Leading Mavericks Host Three Games in Three Days at Cable Dahmer Arena Starting Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Bring Back Stead, Caron and Fleurent to IR - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Open Two-Game Series Clash with Thunder in Glens Falls, NY - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.