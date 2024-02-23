Oilers Storm Back for Point, Fall in Overtime to Steelheads

February 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, scored two unanswered in the third period before falling 4-3 in overtime to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Parker AuCoin scored his first professional goal on the first shot of the game, beating Julian Junca in stride 1:27 into the action. Eddie Matsushima knotted the game 1-1 with his third goal in as many games 15 seconds before the half-way point of the frame. Jordan Kawaguchi scored his first of the season against the Oilers in his first game in the series since returning from injury with 3:07 remaining in the opening period, giving the Steelheads a 2-1 lead.

Nick Canade tapped home a back-door feed from Demetrios Koumointzis 6:55 into the second period, marking the only tally of the second period, putting Idaho up 3-1 heading into the third period.

Davis 'T-Bone' Codd pulled the Oilers within one, potting a power-play, rebound goal 2:40 into the third period. Kishaun Gervais forced the bonus frame, finishing a feed from Anthony Costantini beyond Jake Kielly with 4:04 remaining in regulation.

Will Merchant earned Idaho the extra point with an overtime game-winning goal 3:30 into the extra frame.

The Oilers and Steelheads battle again tomorrow, Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. The second-annual Bedlam on Ice takes place at 4 p.m. and tickets are good for both games on the day.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.