Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced today (Feb.23) the St. Louis Blues of the NHL have reassigned defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gaudet, 20, has appeared in eight AHL games for Springfield this season, picking up two penalty minutes and earning a +1 rating. This season with the Solar Bears, Gaudet has recorded 13 points (3g-10a) in 32 games.

Prior to his professional career, the St. Ignace, New Brunswick native was a veteran of the QMJHL playing 169 games over four seasons, scoring 107 points (29g-78a) from the blueline.

Gaudet was selected by the Blues in the fifth round, 152nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

