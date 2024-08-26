Sheehy Returns to Maine Blue Line

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of defenseman Alex Sheehy on Monday. The second-year pro has played in the state of Maine since 2019, joining the Mariners after a collegiate career at the University of New England.

Sheehy, 26, skated in 35 games for the Mariners during his rookie season. While still seeking his first professional goal, he pitched in six assists and showed a willingness to drop the gloves, accumulating 49 penalty minutes.

A native of North Salem, NY, Sheehy was the captain at the University of New England in 2022-23, his third and final season with the program. After posting 17 points in 24 games, he was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference's All-Conference First Team. Prior to college, Sheehy played in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) and for Millbrook School preparatory program.

"I'm really excited to be back in Portland for another season," said Sheehy. "Last season was a great experience playing in front of such passionate fans. The Mariners are a first class organization and it was an easy decision to come back to Portland."

