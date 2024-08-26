Craig Armstrong Joins Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season

August 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Craig Armstrong for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Armstrong scored 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 67 games with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the 2023-24 season. Armstrong added 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 8 playoff games for Chicoutimi.

He spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League. Armstrong scored 20 goals and 36 assists in four seasons with the Prince George Cougars from 2018-2022. He spent his final season in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels, where he scored 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and was a +14 in 65 games.

Single game tickets are available now for the 2024-25 season at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn and Kyle Pow.

