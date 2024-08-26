St. Luke's Sports Medicine and Idaho Steelheads Hire Kailey Warren as Head Athletic Trainer

August 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and St. Luke's Sports Medicine announced today that Kailey Warren has been hired as the team's Head Athletic Trainer.

Warren has worked in various capacities with St. Luke's Health System since August 2021. As a part of St. Luke's she has worked specifically with Boise State University and the Boise Hawks. At BSU she provided athletic training services in a clinic and game coverage for 850 athletes across 28 teams. Aside from working in similar roles with the Boise Hawks she has assisted St. Luke's Health System with medical coverage of professional and Jr. ICA Rodeo, Rugby Idaho, and numerous large community events.

St. Luke's Sports Medicine would like to first off thank Thomas Gillespie for his 11 years of service as the Head Athletic Trainer of the Steelheads and excellent car he provided to the players, said St. Luke's Sports Medicine Director of Outreach and Athletic Training Kip Dribnak. We wish him and his family all the best in their new adventure in Nebraska. With that being said, we are excited to introduce Kailey to the staff. She is a very skilled and talented AT who will continue to provide the highest standard of care for the players, keeping them healthy and providing them the best opportunities to perform at the highest level on the ice.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Kinesiology, Exercise Science from Boise State in May of 2018. She then went on to receive her Master of Science in Athletic Training from BSU in May of 2021. While completing her masters degree she worked with the Idaho Steelheads assisting with the health care of the team throughout the 2019-20 season.

I first want to thank Eric Trapp and Everett Sheen for brining me on board, said Warren. Working with the team a few seasons ago under Thomas Gillespie was a tremendous experience and I have nothing but good things to say about the organization.

In addition, she has provided AT coverage for Junior Steelheads tournaments over the last years as part of St. Luke's Outreach program.

We are super excited to add Kailey to our staff, said President of Idaho Sports Properties Eric Trapp. With her previous work experience and knowledge in the athletic training world we believe that she will be a great fit within our team.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.