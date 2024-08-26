Solar Bears Welcome Defenseman Matt Stief

August 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of defenseman Matt Stief, after acquiring his playing rights from the Adirondack Thunder on August 19.

Stief, 28, joins the Solar Bears for his fifth professional season and fourth in the ECHL after previous stops in Idaho and Adirondack. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound rearguard led the North Division-winning Thunder back end with 35 points (4g-31a) in 70 games during the 2023-24 season. In total, Stief has appeared in 190 ECHL games over three seasons, tallying 79 points (8g-71a).

Prior to his professional career, Stief played college hockey at Canisius College for four seasons from 2016-2020. His senior season, Stief was named American Hockey Association (AHA) Third All-Conference Team. In 133 NCAA games, Stief accumulated 60 points (5g-55a).

Stief's playing rights were acquired by the Solar Bears from the Adirondack Thunder on August 19 in exchange for Kurt Gosselin.

Gosselin, 29, appeared in 25 regular season games with Orlando last season, scoring 10 points (2g-8a). The Brighton, Michigan native added a point in 11 playoff games. He was acquired from Reading in exchange for forward Ryan Cox on February 11, 2024.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.