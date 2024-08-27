Mariners Announce Full 2024-25 Theme Night Schedule

August 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their full schedule of theme nights for the 2024-2025 season on Tuesday. The sixth season of Mariners hockey, which begins on Friday, October 18th, is presented by Hannaford to Go.

The season kicks off with "Mariner Mayhem" on opening weekend against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th. Friday's home opener is presented by Evergreen Credit Union and features a magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Portland North Dental. A pre-game block party will take place on Center St. on Saturday afternoon, with a postgame full-team autograph session following the game in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge.

"We can't wait for the season to get started and opening weekend is certainly reason to celebrate," said Mariners President Adam Goldberg. "We have 36 home games, but these first couple games always feel different after a long offseason. It will be exciting to see the players hit the ice and happy to have an early season autograph session where fans can get to know the new faces. There is just nothing better than going to a hockey game in Maine."

As the season-opening homestand continues the following weekend - the first Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" of the season is also "Halloweekend" against the Norfolk Admirals and Worcester Railers. The weekend concludes with Affiliation Day on Sunday, October 27th, which will be the on-ice debut of the new alternate jerseys.

The Mariners announced ten initial themes (plus postgame skates and autograph sessions) earlier this summer, but other highlights of the full theme night schedule include:

-Light up the Night on November 2nd against the Reading Royals.

-Military Appreciation Night presented by Martin's Point Health Care returning on Saturday, November 16th when the Mariners host the South Carolina Stingrays.

-A Carnival on the Concourse for New Year's Eve 1:00 PM matinee against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

-Star Wars Night on Friday, January 3rd as the Mariners welcome in the first year Tahoe Knight Monsters.

-The annual Pride Night is Friday, January 24th against Worcester and is presented by the Holiday Inn by the Bay.

-Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday, January 25th, also against Worcester

-Women in Sports Night presented by Nissan along with the fifth annual underwear and sports bra toss for charity on Saturday, February 8th against Norfolk.

-The third annual School Day game on Tuesday, March 11th at 10:30 AM against Norfolk.

-Youth Hockey Night on Friday, March 21st against Worcester.

-Renaissance Night on Friday, April 4th against Trois-Rivieres plus "Let's Talk About It" (Mental Health Awareness) presented by News Center Maine.

All promotions are subject to change and further promotional information including specialty jerseys and giveaways will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The Mariners are excited to announce that CoverME.gov will sponsor all postgame open skate events in 2024-2025. There are six postgame open skates throughout the season, including a "skate with the players" event on January 12th. Fans who wish to participate in open skates must bring their own skates and check them in at the Promotions Port upon passing through the security gates. All fans must also sign a waiver and be checked in by puck drop to reserve a spot in the skate. Each open skate event will begin shortly after the game ends and will last approximately one hour. Children under 12 must wear a helmet while on the ice.

Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available starting September 18th.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.