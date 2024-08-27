Americans Add to Blueline

Allen Americans defenseman Ty Farmer

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Ty Farmer for the 2024-2025 season.

"Having Ty Farmer back adds another defenseman that can break pucks out of the zone," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "His ability to play both sides gives us more versatility on the back end"

Ty Farmer has played in 58 total games for the Americans, since joining Allen late in the 2022-2023 season.

The resident of O'Fallon, Missouri, had 10 points in 48 regular season games last year (5 goals and 5 assists).

He played collegiate hockey at UMass-Amherst from 2019 to 2022, and one season at North Dakota in 2022-2023 before turning pro.

"I'm excited to be back with the Americans," said Farmer. "I can't wait to get back to work and show what we can do as a group this year."

The 26-year-old blueliner played five seasons in the USHL, with time split between Youngstown, Muskegon, and Fargo.

His best numbers came with the Fargo Force in 2027-2018, where he had 39 points in 58 games.

The Americans open camp in October, with a preseason game at NYTEX Sports Centre on Friday, October 11th against the Tulsa Oilers, with home-opening weekend on October 25th and 26th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for Group or Season Ticket information.

