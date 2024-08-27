Stingrays Bring Back Jordan Klimek

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jordan Klimek to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Klimek, 29, returns to the Lowcountry for a second stint with the Stingrays after spending the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the team. In 70 career games for South Carolina, Klimek registered 18 points (nine goals, nine assists). Klimek played alongside Stingrays Assistant Coach Scott Davidson in the 2019-20 season.

"I've heard really good things about Jordan," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "It's attractive that he has played here before and that he also has experience playing in some good leagues over in Europe. Any time you can add depth at the defensive position, that's important."

A native of Langley, British Columbia, Klimek most recently played for the Guildford Flames in the EIHL, the top hockey league in the United Kingdom. In his most recent season with Guildford, Klimek tallied 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 53 games.

Klimek has fond memories of his first stint in the Lowcountry, and he is excited about returning to the Rays.

"I'm so fired up to be back," said Klimek. "I think we're going to have a fun, entertaining, physical, and fast team, and I'm looking forward to contributing to that and seeing everybody again. I couldn't be more excited to get to Charleston and get things going."

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

