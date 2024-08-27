Ben Carroll Returns for Second Season in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the signing of defensemen Ben Carroll to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Carroll, 29, enters his sixth professional season and second with the Solar Bears. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner appeared in 67 regular season games during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 35 points (5g-30a) to led all Bears defensemen in scoring. Carroll has played in 191 ECHL regular season games and 23 playoff games over four seasons for the Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada native won the Danish Championship for the Aalborg Pirates during 2022-23 season.

Carroll's major junior hockey playing career for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League spanned 180 regular season games and 25 playoff games over four seasons from 2012 through 2016 and included a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship during the 2013-14 season.

Carroll moved on to college hockey in 2016, committing to University of Alberta. The Golden Bears program won the USports University Cup Championship during the 2017-18 season. In 107 games at University of Alberta, Carroll tallied 42 points (6g-36a).

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

