K-Wings Sign Defenseman Theo Calvas

August 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that defenseman Theo Calvas has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Theo comes from a winning environment," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He is a very reliable and consistent defender."

Calvas, 26, is a 6-foot 5-inch, 214-pound, Dearborn, MI native who scored 20 points (3g-17a) with 20 penalty minutes and a +22 rating in 51 games for Kansas City last season, adding one goal and three assists in 18 playoff games as the Mavericks' run extended to the Kelly Cup Finals.

The defenseman landed in Kansas City near the end of 2020-21, launching into a three-year run with the Mavericks in which he totaled 171 games played, 51 points (13g-38a) and 114 penalty minutes.

"My excitement level is at an all-time high," Calvas said. "It's special enough being a professional athlete, but to be able to play in my home state makes things that much better. My family is super excited that I'm only a couple hours away, and I can't wait to play at Wings Event Center."

The sixth-year pro made his professional debut with Toledo (4 GP) in 2018-19. In the 2019-20 season, Calvas suited up in a pair of games for Peoria (SPHL), notching two assists, and then played 32 ECHL games between Allen, Tulsa and Florida, totaling three assists that season. Calvas also played eight games for Birmingham (SPHL) with three assists prior to joining the Mavericks in 2020-21.

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

