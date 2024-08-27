Knight Monsters Reinforce Defensive Core with the Addition of Elijah Vilio

August 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Defender Elijah Vilio with the Savannah Ghost Pirates

Defender Elijah Vilio with the Savannah Ghost Pirates

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with left-shot defender Elijah Vilio for the 2024-25 season.

Vilio, 27, comes to Tahoe after splitting time in 2023 with the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL and the Dundee Stars of the UK's EIHL. With Dundee, Vilio played 30 games and scored one goal while tallying 14 assists.

Overall, Vilio has played in the ECHL for three seasons with four teams (Atlanta, Rapid City, Norfolk, Savannah), and has totaled 17 goals and 28 assists in 129 games played.

Before making the leap to professional hockey, Vilio played three seasons with Trinity Western University in British Columbia. The Abbotsford native scored 20 goals and tacked on 36 assists in 66 games.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Troy Loggins (F)

Logan Nelson (F)

Ryan Orgel (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

Jeff Solow (D)

Brandon Tabakin (D)

Eiljah Vilio (D)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

Images from this story

