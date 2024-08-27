Thunder Sign Defenseman James Marooney

August 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman James Marooney with the University of St. Thomas

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman James Marooney to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Marooney, 25, comes to Adirondack after spending the 2023-24 season at NCAA (D1) University of St. Thomas where he tallied five assists in 15 games played. Prior to last season, the Chaska, Minnesota native played four years at NCAA (D1) Ohio State University and recorded 15 points in 80 games with a plus/minus rating of +10.

"We're excited to bring in rookie James Marooney," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He will add depth to the left side of our defensive core. Although he's undersized, he plays with intelligence, is smart with the puck on his stick and plays with an edge that we're looking for."

Before his collegiate career, Marooney played two seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League and had six goals and 29 assists for 35 points in 97 games.

