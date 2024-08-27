12 Not-To-Be-Missed Theme Games

August 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have 36 home games scheduled at Colisée Vidéotron in the 2024-25 season; 12 are Theme Games that are sure to delight hockey fans... both locally, and... from galaxies beyond!

Friday, October 18, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. - Home opener vs. (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals: The Lions enter the organization's fourth year with high expectations. Opening night will be a great opportunity for fans to see the team's new recruits in action for the first time.

Friday, November 15, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. - Mustache for My CH Game vs. (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners: The Lions and the Fondation de Santé Trois-Rivières are teaming up once again this year to raise funds for the Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire régional (CHAUR)'s Urology department.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. - Remembrance Day Game vs. (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers: The Lions will pay tribute to our veterans during the team's first Remembrance Day game. Fans can expect a host of surprises, especially on the ice!

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss Game vs. (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads: Once again this year, the Lions and Trois-Rivières' Artisans de la paix encourage fans to come to Colisée Vidéotron to toss a teddy bear onto the ice after the Lions score their first goal of the game. It's all for a very good cause: children in need! Start warming up your arm and get your stuffed animals ready!

Friday, December 27, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. - Celebrate the Holidays Game vs. (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder: What does our mischievous elf have in store for us this holiday season? Stay tuned for more details!

Sunday, December 29, 2024 - 3:00 p.m. - Star Wars Game vs. (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners: The force will be with the Lions for this holiday Theme Game! It marks the first time the team is having a Star Wars-themed experience!

Sunday, January 5, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - Mascot Party Game vs. (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder: Flammèche will once again be hosting a party in the company of his mascot buddies.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. - Hockey to Fight Cancer Game vs. (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners: A game against the Lions' North Division rival bringing attention to a crucial cause: Preventing cancer. This will be an important evening... in every sense of the word.

Friday, February 28, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. - Affiliation Game vs. (Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) Norfolk Admirals: The first Affiliation Game in Lions' history will place the spotlight on the storied bleu-blanc-rouge!

Sunday, March 9, 2025, 3:00 p.m. - Next Generation Game vs. (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers: Next Gen youngsters will once again bolster the Lions' staff this year, perfectly timed for Spring Break!

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. - Marvel Superheroes Game vs. (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers: Get ready! Marvel superheroes will be taking over Colisée Vidéotron once again!

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - 7th Man Game vs. (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers: The final game of the regular season is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge our fans!

Here's something else to look forward to: Some of these Theme Games will feature a corresponding themed jersey! All will be revealed on our social networks in the coming weeks...

