Veteran Forward Ryan Wagner Signs with Rush

Forward Ryan Wagner with the Colorado Eagles

(Rapid City Rush, Credit: Katie Schroeck)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush has made its biggest splash of the offseason.

The Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, that the club has signed Ryan Wagner to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Wagner, who has played 294 American Hockey League games and over 300 games at the professional level, represents one of the most significant free-agent signings in the organization's history. The 28-year-old forward enters his seventh pro season and first with the Rush.

"The coaching staff could not say enough good things about the people who live in Rapid City and support the Rush," said Wagner. "The fanbase gets behind the team as the season gets going, especially gearing up for playoffs. I am looking forward to being a part of a community that is kind of small, but also big at the same time. I have heard there is a lot of heart and a lot of passion, and that is what I am most excited about."

Upon completion of the 2023-24 AHL season with his hometown Chicago Wolves, during which he played 63 games, Wagner began the process of seeking out his home for the upcoming fall, a familiar procedure in the world of minor league hockey.

Wagner would not be a free agent for long. Rush Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt reached out to him and formed a relationship. Wagner was impressed immediately, and the phone calls quickly budded into Ryan and his wife, Cailee, flying in for a tour of Rapid City.

"It was almost instantaneous," recalled Wagner. "When Burtie called me, he laid out what he was looking for and what his expectations are, and we meshed right away. There was no second-guessing in my mind. Everything aligned seamlessly. After our first phone call, I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is going to be the spot.' Everything seems kind of like home already. The Spire family and the Rush family have made us feel very special and welcome."

With those 317 professional games to his record, Wagner immediately becomes the most experienced player on Rapid City's roster. With the Rush coaching staff undergoing roster changes as they seek the right ingredients for a return to the playoffs, Burt understands how remarkable of a signing this is.

"Ryan Wagner is a big-time signing for us," said Burt. "You look at his background, he has played nearly 300 games in the AHL. We did our research on him. We talked with Calgary, and they really like him as a player. Ryan and his wife wanted to find a spot where they could settle down and call a place home, and they see that here in Rapid City."

A University of Wisconsin graduate and Park Ridge, Illinois native, Wagner joined the Wolves at the end of his senior season on a tryout, which turned into a contract in the summer of 2018. Wagner signed with the Colorado Eagles the following year on a two-way deal and remained in the organization from 2019 through 2023, when he relocated back to Chicago. Wagner owns 34 goals and 82 points in his AHL career. In his only prior ECHL experience, Wagner spent 23 games with the Utah Grizzlies in 2019-20 and posted 20 points.

Wagner's background includes extensive leadership experience. After serving as alternate captain his senior year with the Badgers, he wore the 'A' for three seasons as an Eagle.

On the ice, Wagner's leadership stands out through his aggressive and agitating style of play. Though listed at just 5-foot-8, Wagner lets his work ethic shine. The self-described "gritty" and "200-foot" forward's qualities align with Burt's vision for the 2024-25 Rapid City Rush: a team that works their tails off and is hard to play against.

"We are looking for him to bring some instant leadership and his knowledge of the game," said Burt. "Ryan has told Peter (Drikos, Assistant Coach) and me that he wants to build something special with this group. To add someone of Ryan's stature who really wants to be a part of this group and take the onus of a leadership role is huge for us."

Off the ice, both Wagner and Burt mentioned the community aspect of playing hockey in Rapid City, representing the Rush organization, and wearing the iconic red 'R' on one's chest. In May 2023, Wagner was named the Colorado Eagles' AHL Man of the Year award winner for his commitment to the community. He closely participated with charitable organizations and in team fundraisers during his tenure and looks forward to doing the same here in the Black Hills.

For the young couple and their four dogs, Rapid City represents an opportunity for Ryan and Cailee to put their roots down, too.

"We like to spend a lot of our time outdoors," said Wagner. "We spend our summers in Minocqua, Wisconsin, which is pretty remote and quiet. It is so small and niche that it feels like home, and we felt that same vibe when we vacationed to Deadwood, Sturgis, and the Black Hills. We fell in love with Rapid City before we had ever considered joining the Rush. Talking with Burtie, Peter, and Jared (Reid, Team President) made it an easy decision for us."

Wagner has visited Rapid City in a professional capacity as well. During his stint with the rival Grizzlies, Wagner skated in two games against the Rush at The Monument Ice Arena in October 2019.

A highly touted prospect at the AAA level in Chicago, Wagner spent a year at the U.S. National Team Development Program, the most talented 18-year-old team in the nation. Wagner enrolled at Wisconsin at age 18 and did not miss a game in four seasons. His senior year, Wagner led the Badgers in scoring and earned the team's Most Valuable Player award.

"Hopefully, we can make something special," said Wagner. "Not only with my family but also with the team. Everyone's goal is to win a championship. Talking with the coaches, it seems like everything is falling into place and they are taking the right steps to get us there."

The Rush has announced the following eleven signed players:

Forwards (7): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman, Mason McCarty, Brett Davis, Ryan Wagner

Defensemen (3): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman, Billy Constantinou

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

Single-game tickets for opening weekend are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

