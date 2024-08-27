Defenseman Reece Harsch Re-Signs with Steelheads

August 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Reece Harsch to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Harsch, 25, enters his third professional, second with Idaho, after being acquired last season on Mar. 21 from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Lincoln Erne. The 6-foot-4, 201lb defender finished the year adding a goal and an assist in four regular season games while appearing in eight Kelly Cup Playoff games tallying three points (1G, 2A). He began last season playing overseas with the Fife Flyers (EIHL) scoring a goal in 10 games before signing with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Dec. 10 where he registered five points (2G, 3A) in 25 games. He was then traded to Jacksonville on Feb. 13 from Cincinnati where he played eight games with the Icemen scoring a goal and an assist in eight games.

The Grand Prairie, MB native made his pro with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Feb. 20, 2022 appearing in five games before finishing the season skating in seven games in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye tallying three assists. He spent the 2022-23 season in the EIHL with the Fife Flyers notching 14 points (3G, 11A) in 50 games.

Prior to professional hockey, he played one season at the University of Manitoba (USports) collecting 12 points (2G, 10A) in 15 games. He played parts of five seasons in the WHL from 2016-20 splitting time with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Saskatoon Blades, and Winnipeg Ice accumulating 83 points (20G, 63A) in 240 career games. He helped lead the Thunderbirds to the WHL Championship in 2017.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.