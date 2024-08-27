Nailers Sign Filip Forsmark

August 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 14th player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Filip Forsmark to an ECHL contract.

Forsmark, 26, made his professional debut this past spring, when he skated in two games with the Allen Americans. He recorded four shots on goal in those contests and had an even +/-. Prior to that, Filip played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Merrimack College. While with the Warriors, the forward produced 26 goals, 48, assists, and 74 points, and played in 123 of 126 possible games. Forsmark led Merrimack with 13 points in 18 games as a freshman during the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, then had his best collegiate totals as a sophomore, when he finished with 11 goals, 16 assists, and 27 points.

The native of Skovde, Sweden has spent the last seven years in North America, as he first crossed the ocean as a 19-year old in 2017 to begin his junior career with the USHL's Tri-City Storm. Forsmark finished second in scoring for the Storm in 2018-19, as the team finished with the best regular season record in the league and reached the conference final round of the playoffs. A fun personal fact about Filip is that he has two brothers, who both play professionally in Sweden. His older brother Oscar plays for HC Lidköping, while his younger brother Carl plays for Guldsmedshytte SK.

Filip Forsmark and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

