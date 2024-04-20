Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Brett Brochu to a professional tryout.
Brett Brochu
Goalie
Born Sept. 9, 2002 -- Belle River, Ont.
Height 6.00 -- Weight 176 -- Catches L
Brochu, 21, appeared in 20 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season. The Belle River, Ont. product posted a 7-11-1 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and .920 save percentage through his first professional campaign. Brochu's save percentage was tied for fourth among ECHL goaltenders.
Prior to turning pro, Brochu played 132 games for the OHL's London Knights. He amassed an 89-34-4 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. During the 2021-22 season, Brochu was named the OHL's Goaltender of the Year and captured a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was also named to the OHL First All-Star Team (2022), Second All-Star Team (2023) and First All-Rookie Team (2020) during his junior career.
The Moose conclude the regular season with a rematch against the Texas Stars tonight in Cedar Park, Texas. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins in Final Game of the Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs - Belleville Senators
- Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Score Four in Third for Sixth-Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Drop OT Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Honzek to Make Professional Debut with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Ville Heinola Notched Five Points in Manitoba Win - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Come Up With A Big 4-3 Overtime Victory Against The Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.