Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Brett Brochu to a professional tryout.

Brett Brochu

Goalie

Born Sept. 9, 2002 -- Belle River, Ont.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 176 -- Catches L

Brochu, 21, appeared in 20 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season. The Belle River, Ont. product posted a 7-11-1 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and .920 save percentage through his first professional campaign. Brochu's save percentage was tied for fourth among ECHL goaltenders.

Prior to turning pro, Brochu played 132 games for the OHL's London Knights. He amassed an 89-34-4 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. During the 2021-22 season, Brochu was named the OHL's Goaltender of the Year and captured a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was also named to the OHL First All-Star Team (2022), Second All-Star Team (2023) and First All-Rookie Team (2020) during his junior career.

The Moose conclude the regular season with a rematch against the Texas Stars tonight in Cedar Park, Texas. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

