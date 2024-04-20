Rally the Valley Phantoms Announce Playoff Schedule
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the dates and times of their first-round series in the Calder Cup Playoffs against the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Phantoms will host Game 2 in the Best of 3 series as Postseason drama and excitement returns to PPL Center on Friday, April 26.
The full schedule for the opening round matchup:
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 24 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Game 2 - Friday, April 26 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 3 - Sunday, April 28 (5:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons and also made it for the fourth time in the last six years in which the playoffs have been held since 2017. But, last year, the Phantoms didn't get to host a playoff game due to geographical rules from the American Hockey League for the first-round series. All three games last year were at the Charlotte Checkers.
The Phantoms are participating in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 14th time in franchise history which includes two Calder Cup Championships for the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1998 and 2005 prior to the team's arrival in Allentown in 2014.
Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have played 12 times this season with all of their matchups coming in calendar year 2024 beginning with the first meeting of the season on January 6.
This is the first time that Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have squared off in the postseason.
The Philadelphia Phantoms had previously met the Penguins on four occasions in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Incredibly, the Phantoms and Penguins have never played each other in the first round.
The most recent postseason encounter between the Phantoms and Penguins was in 2008 when the Baby Pens dispatched the Phantoms 4 games to 1 in a second-round series.
The Philadelphia Phantoms defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 games to 1 in Round 2 of the 2005 Calder Cup Playoffs on their way to an eventual Calder Cup Championship.
CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 24 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 1 - Calder Cup Playoffs
Friday, April 26 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 2 - Calder Cup Playoffs
Sunday, April 28 (5:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 3 - Calder Cup Playoffs
