Morning Skate Report: April 20, 2024
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
BAKERSFIELD, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors in their final game of the 2023-24 season at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Silver Knights are looking to sweep the weekend series after a 3-2 overtime win on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Forward Grigori Denisenko scored the overtime winner for the Knights on Friday evening, his 20th goal of the season. He leads Henderson in points, with 54 (20G, 34A) in 64 AHL games this season. Denisenko has three points (2G, 1A) in seven games against the Condors this season.
Forward Sheldon Rempal tied the Silver Knights' single-season goal record, which was set by forward Pavel Dorofeyev in 2021-22, on Friday evening against Bakersfield. He'll look to surpass it with his 28th goal in the final contest of the year. Rempal also collected an assist on Byron Froese's game-tying goal in the third period.
Forward Gage Quinney returned to home ice after several weeks out with an injury. He tallied the primary assist on Froese's game-tying goal and will finish his AHL season with 28 points (8G, 20A) in 39 games played.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Forward Jayden Grubbe snapped a 12-game pointless streak with a goal against the Knights on Friday evening, his eighth of the season. Grubbe has scored 14 points (8G, 6A) in 66 games with the Condors this season.
Forward Raphael Lavoie scored his 50th point of the season in Friday's game, earning an assist on Grubbe's goal. He has now tallied seven points (6G, 1A) against the Silver Knights in seven games so far this season
FURTHER NOTES
Jakub Demek is day-to-day
Brandon Hickey is week-to-week
Tyler Benson is day-to-day
Lukas Cormier is day-to-day
Jakub Brabenec is day-to-day
Ryan Dzingel is day-to-day
