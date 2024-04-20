Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

April 20, 2024 /in Game Previews & Recaps /by Jonathon Schaffer

Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners (43-23-3-2) vs. San Jose Barracuda (23-34-10-4)

Time: Saturday, April 20, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #51 Bobby Jo Love, #27 Jackson Kozari

Linespersons: #54 Anthony Caruso, #48 Jake Herzog

The Tucson Roadrunners enter game number 72 of 72 with the longest current win streak in the AHL at six. The Roadrunners need a win to lock in second place of the AHL's Pacific Division; which would match them up with the Calgary Wranglers for round one of the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs as they will finish the season as the seventh seed.

Three things:

Defenseman Max Szuber finished Friday's 5-1 victory with a goal and an assist for two points. It was the second-straight game where Szuber, Hunter Drew and Curtis Douglas were involved in a goal for Tucson. In the last seven games, Szuber has six points (2 goals, 4 assists); while Hunter Drew has eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) and Curtis Douglas has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in both of their last eight games.

Josh Doan, Dylan Guenther and Michael Kesselring were all reassigned to Tucson on Friday and are expected to return to the lineup tonight. Dylan Guenther (10 goals, 18 assists, 28 points) and Josh Doan (26 goals, 20 assists, 46 points) have combined for 36 goals and 74 assists for 110 points this season with Tucson. With the NHL's Arizona Coyotes this season, Dylan Guenther finished the year with 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 45 games; while Doan played 11 games but nearly scored a point-per-game with five goals and four assists for nine points. Micheal Kesselring played in the first six games for Tucson this season and with the Coyotes notched five goals and 16 assists for 21 points with a plus/minus of +11 in 65 games.

The Roadrunners scored four goals in the third period in Friday's 5-1 victory; marking the seventh time this season that they have scored four goals in a period; all coming at home with three of them against San Jose. Roadrunners are a clean 7-0-0-0 when scoring four goals in a period; and have done so in four of their last six home games.

What's the word?

"We've put in a lot of hard work for that; I knew coming down the stretch that the standings were tight so every point was going to be huge for us and so we tried to just bear down and do what we can to get as many points as possible."

Tucson forward Nathan Smith on the team's six-game win streak and finishing the season with a win and securing second place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Number to Know:

15 - The Roadrunners have had 15-straight victories with 15 different game-winning goal scorers with Max Szuber being the latest one Friday night.

The list includes:

Nathan Smith, Jan Jenik, Milos Kelemen, Austin Poganski, Steven Kampfer, Montana Onyebuchi, Aku Raty, Colin Theisen, Hunter Drew, Victor Soderstrom, John Leonard, Cam Hebig, Ben McCartney, Reece Vitelli and Max Szuber.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024

