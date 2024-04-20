Toronto Marlies to Face Belleville Senators in First Round of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Belleville Senators in the First Round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, following Belleville's 2-1 win tonight against the Laval Rocket. Toronto's 13th postseason begins on Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena in the opening best-of-three series.
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, April 24 - Game 1 - Toronto Marlies at Belleville Senators- 7:00 p.m. EST
Friday, April 26 - Game 2 - Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, April 28 - *Game 3 - Toronto Marlies at Belleville Senators -3:00 p.m. EST *If necessary
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Martin Jones, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.
