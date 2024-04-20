P-Bruins Topped by Islanders
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins.
How It Happened
Mitchell collected a pass in the slot from Brett Harrison and fired it past the diving goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 2:38 into the first period. John Farinacci received a secondary assist.
Alex Jefferies' wrist shot from the right circle found the upper-left corner of the net for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 15:13 remaining in the first period.
Julien Gauthier one-timed a pass from the slot inside the left post, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 10:58 to play in the third frame.
Gauthier caught a pass up the middle sending him on the breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flipped the puck over the goaltender's pads, extending the Bridgeport lead to 3-1 just 28 seconds after his previous tally.
With 1:11 remaining in the third period, Cole Bardreau scored on the empty net.
Stats
Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of the 28 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-0, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, April 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Admirals Take Down Hogs in Home Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Come up Short to Wild 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Close Regular Season with 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Shut-out Phantoms in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Islanders Win Over Bruins, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Split Season Series with Admirals After 6-3 Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies to Face Belleville Senators in First Round of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Hand Hershey 4-1 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Battle Back Four Times, Eventually Knocking off Thunderbirds 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Season Finale Spoiled by Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Shepard, Stevenson Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Hershey Bears
- Hershey's Shepard, Stevenson Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2023-24 - AHL
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Victorious vs. Crunch in Final Road Game of the Season, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Morning Skate Report: April 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pearson's Hat Trick Leads Monsters to 4-3 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Recall Owen Pederson from Maine Mariners, Sign Wyllum Deveaux to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Jaxson Stauber's Season Turnaround Fueled by Historic Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins in Final Game of the Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs - Belleville Senators
- Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Score Four in Third for Sixth-Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Drop OT Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Honzek to Make Professional Debut with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Ville Heinola Notched Five Points in Manitoba Win - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Come Up With A Big 4-3 Overtime Victory Against The Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders
- Providence Bruins Recall Owen Pederson from Maine Mariners, Sign Wyllum Deveaux to Amateur Try-Out
- P-Bruins Defeat Thunderbirds, Clinch Bye in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
- Providence Bruins Sign Vinny Duplessis to Amateur Try-Out
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser from Maine Mariners