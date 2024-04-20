P-Bruins Topped by Islanders

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

Mitchell collected a pass in the slot from Brett Harrison and fired it past the diving goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 2:38 into the first period. John Farinacci received a secondary assist.

Alex Jefferies' wrist shot from the right circle found the upper-left corner of the net for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 15:13 remaining in the first period.

Julien Gauthier one-timed a pass from the slot inside the left post, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 10:58 to play in the third frame.

Gauthier caught a pass up the middle sending him on the breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flipped the puck over the goaltender's pads, extending the Bridgeport lead to 3-1 just 28 seconds after his previous tally.

With 1:11 remaining in the third period, Cole Bardreau scored on the empty net.

Stats

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of the 28 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-0, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, April 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.

