Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Derrick Pouliot and goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Murray was recalled for purposes of emergency during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pouliot, 30, concluded the 2023-24 AHL regular season ranked fourth among league defensemen in assists (37) and points (9-37-46) in 64 games with Texas. He paced Texas blueliners in goals (9), assists and points and set personal bests in each category.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded a total of 213 points (45-168-213) in 340 career AHL games with Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pouliot made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20, 2014 and has since appeared in 226 NHL games over the course of nine seasons, posting 54 points (8-46-54) with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle, San Jose and Dallas.

He made his Dallas Stars debut on Feb. 19 at Boston, logging 13:17 TOI. He appeared in five games with Dallas, posting five blocked shots and four hits while averaging 12:08 TOI per game.

The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 4, 2023.

With Texas, Murray, 26, fashioned a 14-15-2 record with a 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 appearances during the 2023-24 regular season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4, 2023 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29, 2023.

Murray is 37-26-7 with a 2.60 GAA, .907 SV% and five shutouts in 71 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Murray made his season debut with Dallas on Jan. 8 in Minnesota, stopping all 23 of the shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He has played four NHL games over two seasons, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and .885 SV%.

