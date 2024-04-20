Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Calder Cup Playoffs are returning to the Friendly City and the Bay of Quinte Region!

With their win over the Laval Rocket at home on Friday night, the Belleville Sens have clinched the final playoff spot in the North Division and will play postseason hockey for the second time in franchise history, after also qualifying in 2021-22.

While playoff seeding is still to be finalized, the Senators are currently sitting in fourth place and would match up with the Toronto Marlies. If the standings stay the same, the Senators will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-three first-round series, however, Belleville could also end up in fifth place, and/or playing against the Cleveland Monsters.

The first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs is scheduled to start the week of April 22, but playoff dates and times will be announced once the regular season standings are finalized. Belleville Sens fans will be able to purchase Calder Cup Playoff tickets beginning Monday, April 22, via Ticketmaster, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre. Fans with questions about playoff ticketing can also email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

