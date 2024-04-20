Providence Bruins Recall Owen Pederson from Maine Mariners, Sign Wyllum Deveaux to Amateur Try-Out

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 20, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Owen Pederson from the Maine Mariners and signed forward Wyllum Deveaux to an amateur try-out agreement.

Pederson, 22, has skated in 54 games with the Mariners this season, tallying 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points. The 6-foot-4, 196-pound forward posted 74 points in 65 games with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL in the 2022-23 season. The Stony Plain, Alberta, native spent five seasons in the WHL with the Winnipeg Ice and the Kootenay Ice.

Deveaux, 23, has appeared in 46 games this season with the Mariners, notching 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played four seasons at Harvard University from 2018-2023. The Sackville, Nova Scotia, native spent three seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm and Des Moines Buccaneers.

