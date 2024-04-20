LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced Saturday that forward Carl Grundstrom has been recalled from his long-term injury conditioning loan with the Ontario Reign. In addition, the team recalled goaltender Aaron Dell and loaned Alex Turcotte to Ontario.

The Reign wrap up their regular season schedule in Colorado this weekend with two games against the Eagles. Ontario's first contest begins on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

Fans can secure their tickets to the upcoming 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Game 1 of the team's first round series, which will be played on April 24 at Toyota Arena are also on sale now through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

Season Ticket Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now.

