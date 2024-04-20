Wolf Pack to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers will face off in an Atlantic Division First Round series to kick off the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The First Round series will be a best-of-three matchup, with all three games taking place in North Carolina due to distance traveled.

The Checkers, who will finish fourth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season, hold the home-ice advantage and the right to host the series. They are currently 39-25-7-0 and will conclude their season tomorrow afternoon against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Wolf Pack will finish fifth in the Atlantic Division and are currently 34-27-7-3.

This is the first-ever meeting between the foes in the Calder Cup Playoffs. They have faced off 48 times in the regular season since the Checkers entered the AHL in 2010.

The series will kick off at the Bojangles Coliseum on Thursday night, April 25 th , with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

The full Atlantic Division First Round series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, April 25 th , @ Charlotte (Bojangles Coliseum, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, April 27 th , @ Charlotte (Bojangles Coliseum, 4:00 p.m.)

Game 3*: Sunday, April 28 th , @ Charlotte (Bojangles Coliseum, 4:00 p.m.)

*If nec.

Despite the series taking place in Charlotte, Wolf Pack fans can still come to the XL Center to support their team for Game 1.

The Wolf Pack will be hosting a watch party for Game 1 at the XL Center's Sports Bar. The party is slated to start at 6:30 p.m., with the game starting at 7:00 p.m.

To learn more about Wolf Pack playoff ticket strips and to be up to date on everything Calder Cup Playoffs, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

