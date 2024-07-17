Wolf Pack Recognized by AHL for Numerous Achievements

July 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack was recognized for five achievements during the 2024 AHL Team Business Meetings in late June. The annual event was held in Rosemont, IL.

Additionally, the organization was recognized at the 2024 AHL Board of Governors' Meeting last Thursday night during the annual Award Gala in Hilton Head, SC as part of the Team Business Services program.

The organization saw a record-breaking season off the ice.

At the annual Team Business Meetings, the Wolf Pack's corporate sales department was recognized for seeing a greater than 90% renewal rate in corporate cash and 20% growth in corporate cash during the 2023-24 season.

The organization welcomed an average of 5,456 fans to the XL Center in downtown Hartford throughout 36 regular season games during the 2023-24 campaign, the highest average attendance in over two decades. That resulted in being recognized for 20% growth in per-game group ticket revenue.

On the full-season side, the Wolf Pack was recognized for a 90% renewal rate among full-season tickets and a 20% increase in per-game FSE revenue.

As part of that achievement, the Wolf Pack was recognized at the 2024 AHL Board of Governors' Meeting for the top revenue growth in season-ticket sales revenue for the AHL's Eastern Conference.

Individually, Wolf Pack Hockey Development Coordinator Mick Arena was named the Eastern Conference's 'Group Sales Rookie of the Year'. This award is presented to the sales executive with the most group ticket revenue during the 2023-24 season.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, October 18 th, at the XL Center! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.