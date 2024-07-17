Moose Sign Three Skaters

July 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Ben King and Tyson Empey as well as defenceman Darick Louis-Jean, to one-year contracts through the 2024-25 season.

Ben King

Centre

Born May 15, 2002 -- Vernon, B.C.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

King, 22, tallied 30 points (15G,15A) and 20 penalty minutes in 61 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls during the 2023-24 campaign. The Vernon, B.C. product ranked eighth on the Gulls in points, while his 15 goals tied him for fifth on the club. King finished third in scoring among San Diego rookies. Prior to making his professional debut, the forward suited up in the WHL for the Swift Current Broncos and Red Deer Rebels. King registered 240 points (106G, 134A) and 177 penalty minutes over the span of 236 contests. He led the WHL with 52 goals in 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign and finished second in the league with 105 points. King was a fourth-round pick (107th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Tyson Empey

Left Wing

Born June 29, 1995 -- Swift Current, Sask.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

Empey, 29, recorded 42 points (19G, 23A) and 119 penalty minutes in 64 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays during the 2023-24 season. The forward also appeared in five games for the Hershey Bears. The Swift Current, Sask. product has notched 15 points (4G, 11A), along with 136 penalty minutes, in 84 career AHL contests between Tucson and Hershey. Empey has also tallied 69 points (29G, 40A) and 212 penalty minutes during 147 ECHL contests split between Rapid City, Atlanta and South Carolina. Prior to turning pro, Empey accumulated 103 points (54G, 49A) in 92 games with SUNY-Geneseo in NCAA Division III.

Darick Louis-Jean

Defence

Born Dec. 7, 2000 -- Montreal, Que.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots L

Louis-Jean, 23, posted 27 points (9G, 18A) along with 66 penalty minutes in 59 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. The defenceman also added three points (1G, 2A) in 10 playoff contests. The Montreal, Que. native has registered 44 points (11G, 33A) and 130 penalty minutes in 129 ECHL contests split between Trois-Rivieres, Iowa, Savannah and Norfolk. Prior to his professional career, the defender posted 21 points (3G, 18A) in 137 contests with the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques and Rimouski Oceanic.

Ticket memberships for the 2024-25 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.