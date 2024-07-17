Additions to Wranglers Hockey Operations Announced
July 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Wranglers announced today additions to the team's hockey operations. Chandler Biggar joins the club as Video Coach and Mitchell Karapita as Assistant Athletic Therapist.
Biggar joins the Wranglers from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL where he worked in the same capacity for the 2023-24 season. Prior, Biggar spent one season with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) and five seasons with the Oshawa Generals (OHL).
Karapita spent the last two seasons with the Prince George Cougars (WHL) as their Athletic Therapist/Strength & Conditioning Coach. His resume also includes time as a member of the training staff with the Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL) and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL).
