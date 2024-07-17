IceHogs Re-Sign Austin Strand to AHL Contract

July 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Austin Strand to a one-year AHL contract.

"Austin joined us mid-season last year and helped stabilize a depleted defense," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "He brings experience and energy to the rink each day and is someone that can help carry the coaching staff's message into the locker room. He will be a great asset this year as we will have a lot of young prospects that he can be a mentor to."

Strand, 27, originally came to Rockford on a trade from the Chicago Wolves on Dec. 11 last season. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound defenseman posted four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games with the Wolves before totaling 10 points (5G, 5A) in 38 contests with the IceHogs in 2023-24. He also added an assist in four Calder Cup Playoff games for Rockford. Strand finished tied for second amongst IceHogs defensemen in goals, and he led the Rockford defense core in goals per game.

A Calgary, Alberta native, Strand will be entering seventh professional season in 2024-25. The blueliner has spent time with five AHL teams including Rockford, Chicago, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, and Rochester Americans. He has also appeared in 26 NHL games from the 2020-21 season to the 2022-23 campaign with the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.