Grand Rapids Signs Chaz Reddekopp to One-Year Contract

July 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chaz Reddekopp with the Tucson Roadrunners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins signed defenseman Chaz Reddekopp (REH-deh-kawp) to a one-year, two-way contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Reddekopp, the former 187th pick by the Los Angeles Kings in 2015, totaled career-high numbers with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) last season in games played (67), goals (5), points (15) and penalty minutes (194). Last year, the 27-year-old ranked second in the ECHL with 194 penalty minutes. During the 2022-23 campaign with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), Reddekopp notched a career-best 13 assists in 51 games to go along with his 14 points (1-13-14), 109 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating. The 6-foot-3 defenseman has spent the majority of his career in the ECHL from 2018-24, totaling 46 points (8-38-46), 340 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 172 appearances.

Reddekopp last competed in the AHL during the 2021-22 season with the Belleville Senators and Tucson Roadrunners, recording a combined two assists in 14 outings. The West Kelowna, British Columbia, native saw his most action in the AHL in 2018-19 with the Ontario Reign when he registered 10 points (1-9-10) and 101 penalty minutes in 40 games. He made his pro debut with Ontario on April 12, 2017 at the Stockton Heat. In the AHL with Ontario (2016-17; 2018-20), San Jose (2020-21), Belleville (2021-22) and Tucson (2021-22), Reddekopp has a combined 13 points (1-12-13) and 191 penalty minutes in 92 contests.

Prior to turning pro, Reddekopp spent six seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals. From 2012-18, he amassed 134 points (27-107-134), 293 penalty minutes and a plus-58 rating in 280 regular-season games. Reddekopp had his best junior season in 2016-17 when he logged a career-high 43 points (10-33-43) in 51 contests. In 2013-14, Reddekopp claimed a silver medal with Canada Pacific U17 at the U17 World Hockey Challenge.

