Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with Forward Nate Sucese

July 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Nate Sucese on a one-year, standard AHL player contract.

Sucese, 28, recorded a career-high 23 goals with the AHL's Chicago Wolves during the 2023-24 campaign. Overall, he recorded 37 points (23 g, 14 a) in 72 games played. His 37 points and 72 games played were also career-highs.

The native of Fairport, NY, finished second on the Wolves in goals and fifth in points in his second season with the club.

The 5'9", 174-pound forward has appeared in 220 career AHL games with the Wolves, Iowa Wild, and Tucson Roadrunners, scoring 81 points (44 g, 37 a). He turned pro on March 20 th, 2020, when he signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Before turning pro, Sucese played four seasons at Penn State University (NCAA). During his time with the Nittany Lions, Sucese recorded 140 points (61 g, 79 a) in 147 games.

He is the program's all-time leader in goals with 61 and points with 140. Additionally, Sucese is second all-time in shorthanded goals (five) and shots on goal (470) in Nittany Lions' history. His +47 +/- rating is fourth in the program's history.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are sponsored by Verizon.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, October 18 th, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.