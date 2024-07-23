Penguins to 'Stuff the Zam' Next Thursday, August 1

July 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Hockey season is right around the corner, and so is back-to-school season. That's why the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are partnering with United Way to host their second annual 'Stuff the Zam' event.

On Thursday, Aug. 1 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. in front of the team's front office and practice facility, the Toyota SportsPlex, the team will be collecting school supplies and personal hygiene products to benefit United Way's efforts toward stocking 34 different Nurse's Pantry programs in 10 local school districts.

School supply donations can be notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, glue sticks, folders, backpacks, and anything else that a child might need to be successful in the classroom. Community members are also encouraged to donate socks, underwear, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products.

When you bring supplies to the drive, you can sign up to be entered into a raffle. Three raffle winners will be chosen, with prizes including a Penguins jersey, a Fanboni ride during an intermission of a Penguins home game, and a Penguins swag bag.

Media inquiries for the 'Stuff the Zam' event next Thursday can be directed to Nick Hart at (570) 970-3606 or nhart@wbspenguins.com.

