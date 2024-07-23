Canucks Sign Ahac to One-Year AHL Contract

July 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Layton Ahac to a one-year contract ahead of the 2024-25 AHL season.

Ahac, 23, has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Henderson Silver Knights, having amassed 148 AHL regular season games played with 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and 59 penalty minutes. He has also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games for Henderson, recording one goal and two penalty minutes.

The North Vancouver native was selected in the third round (86th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, after winning a BCHL championship with the Prince George Spruce Kings the same year. He spent two seasons with the Spruce Kings, earning BCHL All-Rookie Team honours in 2017-18 as well as BCHL Second All-Star Team honours in 2018-19.

Before signing an entry-level contract with Vegas in 2021, the 6-2, 205-pound defender played two NCAA campaigns with Ohio State (Big-10), skating in 63 collegiate games between 2019-2021 while recording 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and 46 penalty minutes.

