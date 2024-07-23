Comets Sign Parent and Isley

July 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team has signed forward, Xavier Parent, to a one-year, one-way AHL contract. In addition, the team signed forward, Jace Isley, to a one-year, two-way AHL contract for the 2024-2025 season.

Parent, 23, spent last season with the Comets playing in 71 games while scoring 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points. His point total ranked him third in team scoring and second in assists. Over two seasons, Parent played 85 games for the Comets scoring 18 goals and 33 assists. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playing for both Halifax and Sherbrooke before starting his professional career with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL during the 2022-2023 season.

Isley, 22, hails from Grande Prairie, Alberta and spent last season with both the Thunder and Comets. The former Western Hockey League Red Deer Rebel played 55 games for Adirondack during his rookie season last year scoring six goals and 17 assists for 23 points. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward also played seven games for the Comets scoring one goal.

