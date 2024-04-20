Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce dates and times for the first round of their North Division Calder Cup Playoff series, against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs). It's the first time in American Hockey League history that the affiliate clubs of the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs have met in the AHL postseason.

By winning in Laval on Saturday night and with Toronto losing at Cleveland, Belleville qualifies as the fourth seed and will have home-ice advantage. First-round North Division playoff games are to be played on the following dates and times:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Toronto @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)

Game 2: Friday, April 26, 2024 - Belleville @ Toronto (7:00 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Coliseum)

* Game 3: Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Belleville @ Toronto (3:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)

*If necessary

CAA Arena gates will open 90 minutes before playoff home games. The first 3,000 fans attending Game 1 on Wednesday will receive a Belleville Sens 2024 Calder Cup Playoff rally towel, courtesy of CAA.

Belleville Sens Season Seat Members and Flex Pack holders can access playoff tickets now through their Belleville Sens Account Manager, while fans looking for early access join the club's Playoff Ticket Mailing list.

The public on-sale will begin, via Ticketmaster, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 22, 2024. Box office hours are as follows:

Monday, April 22, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fans with further questions about playoff ticketing, or those looking for information on premium seating or group tickets, can also email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Details on 2024-25 season seat memberships, 2024-25 Group Experiences or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

You can get a full look at the Calder Cup Playoff picture via the American Hockey League website.

