Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce dates and times for the first round of their North Division Calder Cup Playoff series, against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs). It's the first time in American Hockey League history that the affiliate clubs of the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs have met in the AHL postseason.
By winning in Laval on Saturday night and with Toronto losing at Cleveland, Belleville qualifies as the fourth seed and will have home-ice advantage. First-round North Division playoff games are to be played on the following dates and times:
Game 1: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Toronto @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)
Game 2: Friday, April 26, 2024 - Belleville @ Toronto (7:00 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Coliseum)
* Game 3: Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Belleville @ Toronto (3:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)
*If necessary
CAA Arena gates will open 90 minutes before playoff home games. The first 3,000 fans attending Game 1 on Wednesday will receive a Belleville Sens 2024 Calder Cup Playoff rally towel, courtesy of CAA.
Belleville Sens Season Seat Members and Flex Pack holders can access playoff tickets now through their Belleville Sens Account Manager, while fans looking for early access join the club's Playoff Ticket Mailing list.
The public on-sale will begin, via Ticketmaster, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 22, 2024. Box office hours are as follows:
Monday, April 22, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fans with further questions about playoff ticketing, or those looking for information on premium seating or group tickets, can also email tickets@bellevillesens.com.
Details on 2024-25 season seat memberships, 2024-25 Group Experiences or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
You can get a full look at the Calder Cup Playoff picture via the American Hockey League website.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Admirals Take Down Hogs in Home Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Come up Short to Wild 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Close Regular Season with 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Shut-out Phantoms in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Islanders Win Over Bruins, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Split Season Series with Admirals After 6-3 Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies to Face Belleville Senators in First Round of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Hand Hershey 4-1 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Battle Back Four Times, Eventually Knocking off Thunderbirds 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Season Finale Spoiled by Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Shepard, Stevenson Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Hershey Bears
- Hershey's Shepard, Stevenson Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2023-24 - AHL
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Victorious vs. Crunch in Final Road Game of the Season, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Morning Skate Report: April 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pearson's Hat Trick Leads Monsters to 4-3 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Recall Owen Pederson from Maine Mariners, Sign Wyllum Deveaux to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Jaxson Stauber's Season Turnaround Fueled by Historic Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins in Final Game of the Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs - Belleville Senators
- Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Score Four in Third for Sixth-Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Drop OT Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Honzek to Make Professional Debut with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Ville Heinola Notched Five Points in Manitoba Win - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Come Up With A Big 4-3 Overtime Victory Against The Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs
- Belleville Sens Recognize 2023-24 Team Award Winners
- Sogaard Seals Shootout Win Over Syracuse, B-Sens Can Clinch Playoff Spot Friday